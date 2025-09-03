Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.Geo Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading cut their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

