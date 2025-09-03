Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 65.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 508,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.8%

IBP stock opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.78. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $278.74. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,714.29. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

