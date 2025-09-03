Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

