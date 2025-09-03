Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOD opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,636.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,657.50. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

