Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 181.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 747,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 482,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.