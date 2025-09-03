Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,132,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $37,517,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $23,520,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of RL stock opened at $311.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $311.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

