Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.