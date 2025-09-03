Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amkor Technology worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,665.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

