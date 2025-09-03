Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

