Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.Campbell’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

