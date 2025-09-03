Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in The AES Corporation $AES

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AES by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in AES by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Trading Down 1.0%

AES opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

