Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 876,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

