Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mosaic by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Mosaic by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,148,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 423,546 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mosaic by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

