Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 25,171 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Marathon Digital worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 307.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,521.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 125,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 6.35. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $546,334.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,206.80. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,128 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

