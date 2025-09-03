Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 337,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,571,970.24. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

