Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $17,064,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 467,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,274.85. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,211 shares of company stock worth $9,247,216. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.05.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

