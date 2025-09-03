Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,172 shares of company stock worth $13,386,040. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

