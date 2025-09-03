Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,914 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after buying an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.68 and a 1-year high of $225.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.