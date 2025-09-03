Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57. Otter Tail Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $88.36.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

