Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,371 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,400. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

