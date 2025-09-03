Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,758,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,690,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.