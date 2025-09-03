Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after acquiring an additional 580,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,432 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Belsky purchased 1,455 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $251,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,715. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 160,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,624,405.95. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,514 shares of company stock worth $99,822,422. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $172.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.39. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

