Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,757,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

