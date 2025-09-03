Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The company had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

