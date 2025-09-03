Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $286,690.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,480.42. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,048. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,957 shares of company stock valued at $745,501 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $253.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.