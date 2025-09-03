Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Enpro worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enpro by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enpro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $231.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average of $186.27.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

