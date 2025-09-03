Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plexus by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Plexus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Plexus by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,263.89. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $188,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,244.82. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.