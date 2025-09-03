Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 286 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 221,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317,530 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $240.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 1.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%.AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

