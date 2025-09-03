Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.71 and its 200 day moving average is $208.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.43.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

