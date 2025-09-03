Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,173 shares of company stock worth $594,733. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

