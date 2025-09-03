Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $40,829,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11,723.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 171,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 150,702 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $11,425,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 799.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,004 shares of company stock worth $7,996,144. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

