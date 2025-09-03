Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 394 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 780.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE IONQ opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $292,877.46. Following the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,594.46. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 17,776 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $733,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 537,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,686.40. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.