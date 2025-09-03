Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.98.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.