Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,284 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.