Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

