Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 836 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KFY opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

