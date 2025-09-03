Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $39,658,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 599,982 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,216,000 after purchasing an additional 495,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,380,000 after purchasing an additional 472,847 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $73.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

About Bio-Techne



Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

