Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,281.07 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $199,025.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,709.40. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,948,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,947,527.42. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $14,924,815. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

