Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.