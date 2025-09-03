Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,140.20 ($68.85) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($68.98). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,060 ($67.77), with a volume of 79,217 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,370.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,218, for a total transaction of £644,214.28. Also, insider Adam Couch sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,218, for a total transaction of £971,695.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 574 shares of company stock worth $3,008,910 and have sold 60,038 shares worth $314,037,280. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

