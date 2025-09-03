Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGYGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRGY. William Blair began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price target on Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 287.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

