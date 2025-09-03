Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRGY. William Blair began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price target on Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 287.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

