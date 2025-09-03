Critical Analysis: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) versus Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ)

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) and Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flex and Xenonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Flex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 1 7 0 2.88 Xenonics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flex currently has a consensus target price of $53.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Flex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flex is more favorable than Xenonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.3% of Flex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Xenonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flex and Xenonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 3.42% 20.25% 5.47% Xenonics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex and Xenonics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $25.81 billion 0.78 $838.00 million $2.28 23.53 Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Xenonics.

Summary

Flex beats Xenonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Xenonics

(Get Free Report)

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles. The company also provides SuperVision that allows user to see in the dark with clarity than conventional night vision; SuperVision Video Out to connect the video signal to a computer recording device or monitor for surveillance; SuperVision Tactical Packages for law enforcement professionals; and SuperVision Vehicle Patrol Packages to make law enforcement patrol operations safer. It markets its illumination products under the NightHunter brand and night vision products under the SuperVision brand. The company serves military forces; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; law enforcement, fire, search, and rescue; and commercial markets. Xenonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.