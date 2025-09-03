Critical Comparison: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) vs. Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Monroe Capital has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monroe Capital and Fairfax India, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Monroe Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Monroe Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Fairfax India.

This table compares Monroe Capital and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 3.74% 10.70% 4.38% Fairfax India N/A 2.23% 1.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and Fairfax India”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $60.53 million 2.69 $9.70 million $0.09 83.33 Fairfax India $100.05 million 24.05 -$41.17 million $0.47 37.89

Monroe Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fairfax India. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Fairfax India on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

