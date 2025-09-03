Critical Comparison: ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) vs. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and SQZ Biotechnologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 4,214.35 -$7.78 million ($2.58) -6.78 SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.05 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,240.92% SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90%

Risk & Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

