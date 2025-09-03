Critical Contrast: SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA) & UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SearchCore and UFP Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SearchCore N/A N/A N/A UFP Industries 5.31% 10.95% 8.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SearchCore and UFP Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00 UFP Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UFP Industries has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.77%. Given UFP Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than SearchCore.

81.8% of UFP Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of SearchCore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of UFP Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SearchCore and UFP Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UFP Industries $6.65 billion 0.88 $414.56 million $5.76 17.39

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

Summary

UFP Industries beats SearchCore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SearchCore

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non- aluminum railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut-to-size dimensional and board lumber, plywoods, and oriented strand boards; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

