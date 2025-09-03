Critical Survey: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) vs. TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BRC alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BRC and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 86.08%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and TAAT Global Alternatives”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 0.98 -$2.95 million ($0.15) -10.30 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.52

BRC has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAAT Global Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.89% -12.88% -2.59% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRC beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.