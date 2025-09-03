Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Down 16.6% – Here’s What Happened

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,751,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 332,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.