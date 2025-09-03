Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Up 40.4%

CYTK opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.62. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $277,434.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,977.12. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,500. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,565,710 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,219,000 after buying an additional 141,835 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 210,266 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.