CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 6,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 9.89.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

