Damian Banks Acquires 200,000 Shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres (ASX:KME) Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

